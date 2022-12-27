‘Nearly 100 Starlinks active in Iran’: Space X founder Elon Musk

Space X founder Elon Musk on Monday said that nearly 100 Starlinks are currently active in Iran. The business tycoon promised to set up the satellite in the country in September.

Musk decided to do so after the Iranian authorities imposed access restrictions. Activists believed that the government of Iran wanted to suppress information about the protests sparked by the death of Mahasa Amini.

Musk took to Twitter to share the status of Starlink satellites in Iran and said, “Approaching 100-star links active in Iran.”

Musk responded to a user whose video they said was taken in the “streets of Iran,” where there is now “more freedom for the women to choose whether they cover their hair or not.”

Authorities in Iran said approximately 200 people have died due to the crackdown so far, Arab News reported.

The government of Iran has restricted access to apps including Google and Virtual Private Networks (VPN). Iranians have long used VPNs to access sites blocked in Iran even government officials including the foreign minister have Twitter accounts despite the network being blocked in the country.