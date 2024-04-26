Nearly 15 voters injured in bee attack during balloting in Tripura

Bee attack caused nervousness and anxiety among the voters, and they ran away from the queue.

Agartala: Around 15 voters, including women, were injured when a swarm of bees attacked the electorate, who were in the queue to cast their votes on Friday at Barabill area of Tripura’s Khowai district.

Election officials said that Fire and Emergency Service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the affected voters to the Khowai district hospital, and after medical treatment, they were sent back to their homes.

The bee attack caused nervousness and anxiety among the voters, and they ran away from the queue.

The Fire and Emergency Service personnel also destroyed the beehive near the polling station, set up in a government building.

The voting later resumed after a brief halt at the polling station in Khowai assembly constituency under the Tripura East parliamentary constituency, where balloting has been underway since 7 a.m.

