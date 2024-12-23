Nearly 90,000 visitors attend Hyderabad Book Fair 2024 in a day

Hyderabad: Nearly 90,000 visitors attended the 37th Hyderabad Book Fair at NTR Stadium on Sunday, December 22 nearly doubling the usual daily footfall.

The fair running until December 29 from 12 noon to 9 pm features over 330 stalls with a diverse selection of books ranging from classics to the latest releases catering to all age groups. Around 210 publishers and suppliers from across the country, including prominent names like Telugu Academy, Navchethana, Nava Telangana, Navodaya, Emesco, Telugu Books, Sage, Penguin, and the Human Rights Forum, are offering their latest titles and editions at discounted prices.

In addition to the book displays, the fair also hosts literary events including guest sessions with renowned authors and poets, debates, book launches, and cultural performances.

Speaking at the inauguration of the book fair in Hyderabad, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted how the increase in the use of technological knowledge and digital media is reducing the importance of books and book reading. “Organizing such a big Hyderabad Book Fair will inspire the next generation to read books. We can give a good message to future generations by studying history.”

“The state government is committed to promoting the Book Fair,” added Reddy.

“The new generation knows only Google. Reading the books, written by Historians, will help the readers to know the unsung heroes. We will know only when historians write about those who died in the struggle,” concluded Revanth.