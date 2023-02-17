Necklace Road, flyovers to be closed on Feb 18, 19 in view of Shab-e-Meraj

Traffic restrictions place in the view of upcoming festivals, 'Maha Shivaratri' and 'Shab-e-Merai'.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th February 2023 9:45 pm IST
Ariel view of Nagole flyover

Hyderabad: City-wide flyovers and Necklace Road will be closed after 10 PM on February 18 and 19, in view of the upcoming ‘Maha Shivaratri’ and ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ festivals. 

The Necklace Road stretch and all the flyovers in the city will be closed after 10 PM on Saturday and Sunday, except Greenland’s Flyover, PVNR Express way and Langar house flyovers.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Half-naked farmer from Warangal walks for justice

The police advised the citizens to use alternative roads for commuting, through a traffic advisory.

In case of any emergency, call Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline no: 9010203626 for travel assistance.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 17th February 2023 9:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button