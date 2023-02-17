Necklace Road, flyovers to be closed on Feb 18, 19 in view of Shab-e-Meraj

Hyderabad: City-wide flyovers and Necklace Road will be closed after 10 PM on February 18 and 19, in view of the upcoming ‘Maha Shivaratri’ and ‘Shab-e-Meraj’ festivals.

The Necklace Road stretch and all the flyovers in the city will be closed after 10 PM on Saturday and Sunday, except Greenland’s Flyover, PVNR Express way and Langar house flyovers.

The police advised the citizens to use alternative roads for commuting, through a traffic advisory.

In case of any emergency, call Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline no: 9010203626 for travel assistance.