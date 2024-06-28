Need 1 govt health centre per 30 km in Telangana: Health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha asked officials to take steps to ensure one government healthcare centre per thirty km across Telangana.

In a review meeting with the District Health and Medical Officers (DHMO) at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare office on Thursday, June 28, he also directed them to be alert in the wake of seasonal diseases affecting the general public’s health.

He remarked that it is the state government’s priority to make sure that the poorest of the poor receive quality healthcare and sought accountability from officials on the matter.

The minister further asked officials to connect district, area and primary health care centres with each other. “Cancel licences of private hospitals that do not follow the rules,” he told them.

