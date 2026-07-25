Need an NRI certificate? Indian Consulate extends services in Dubai

Dubai: The Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai has announced the extension of emergency services for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) certificates to help students meet upcoming college admission deadlines in India.

According to an advisory issued on Friday, the special walk-in facility will be available at the Consulate premises on Saturday, July 25, from 8:30 am to 12 noon. The facility is intended only for applicants whose document submission deadline falls on or before July 31.

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Applicants must submit the prescribed NRI certificate application form along with all required supporting documents and an employment certificate. The Consulate said only eligible applications linked to imminent admission deadlines will be accepted under the emergency arrangement.

The advisory also asked applicants to enter through Gate No. 1 of the Consulate, arrive early to avoid delays and note that services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Those arriving after 12 noon will not be entertained.

The Consulate added that it will continue to monitor the situation and issue further updates if additional assistance or changes become necessary.