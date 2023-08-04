Need more time to sign TSRTC merger bill: Telangana Guv

This follows the Telangana cabinet's decision on July 31, Monday to recognise over 43,000 employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) as employees of the state government.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said that she will sign the TSRTC merger bill (Absorption of employees into government service) after examining all the legal issues around it and the process will take ‘more time’.

The Cabinet, at its meeting chaired by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, constituted a sub-committee comprising officials to frame the guidelines.

A total of 43,373 TSRTC employees will become government employees.

After the bill is passed, TSRTC workers will be classified as government employees, making them eligible for all government benefits. government employees thus eligible for all government benefits.

The BRS government’s decision gains significance as it comes very close to the upcoming assembly elections end of this year.

