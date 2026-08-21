Need strong military deterrence against China: Ex-army chief

India’s attention towards Pakistan was driven largely by the continuing threat of terrorism, but China is going to be New Delhi’s main competitor across multiple domains in the long-term, asserted former Army chief General Manoj Naravane on Thursday.

While refraining from using the term “enemy” in context of China, he stressed the need for a strong military deterrence while resolving long-standing differences with Beijing through dialogue. Speaking about security challenges New Delhi faces from its neighbours, Naravane noted Pakistan and China were in a different category though India had fought wars with both countries and had unsettled borders with them.

He was speaking at the launch of his new book ‘The Curious and the Classified: Unearthing Military Myths and Mysteries’, published by Rupa Publications. “Pakistan and China are a totally different ballgame. We have fought wars with both of them. We have unsettled borders. So they will always remain on our radar as a threat, as a challenge,” he noted.

Naravane, however, drew a distinction between the two countries, saying India’s immediate attention towards Pakistan was driven largely by the continuing threat of terrorism, while Ex-army chief Manoj Naravane.

“We have fought major wars with Pakistan, and because of their continued support to terrorism, our attention is towards our western borders. But I think we are very clear that in the long term and in the years to come, China is going to be our main competitor. And I purposely use the word competitor and not enemy,” Naravane said.

‘China going to be main competitor’

China, he said, would compete with India across multiple domains, including politics, economics, trade and military affairs.

“They are going to be our main competitor in all fields. Political, economic, trade, and of course military also. And wherever there is competition, there is always a little bit of conflict,” insisted Naravane, who was the Army chief from December 31, 2019 to April 30, 2022.

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He emphasised that India should seek to manage such differences through dialogue and diplomatic mechanisms rather than resorting to force. “It is up to us to try to resolve those conflicts, those differences, through the mechanisms of talks, dialogues. And taking recourse to the use of force should always be the last priority,” the former Army chief maintained.

At the same time, he said India must maintain credible military preparedness to deter any potential misadventure. “There comes a moment when you realise that this is not going to happen. And therefore, you have to have a strong deterrence,” Naravane said, adding the Indian armed forces must remain prepared at all times.

“That is why the armed forces have to be ready at all times. You have to have a strong deterrence to stop anybody from taking recourse to the use of force or any misadventure,” he said.

‘Stable neighbourhood essential for India’s peace’

On India’s wider neighbourhood, Naravane said New Delhi should work towards ensuring stability in neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar. “You can’t choose your neighbours, in real life also, and in geopolitics also. You have to make the best of what you have,” he said.

A stable neighbourhood, Naravane stressed, was essential for India’s own peace and development. Instability in neighbouring countries could also lead to refugee flows, smuggling, drug trafficking and illegal arms movement. “If your neighbouring country is burning, that should not make you happy,” he said, citing the refugee influx into India from Myanmar as an example.

The former Army chief stated that instability along borders ultimately had a direct impact on India, including through the movement of narcotics and other illegal goods. “Therefore, we need to help out these countries to be stable,” Naravane said.

Stressing the importance of maintaining peace, he called for ensuring India’s armed forces had sufficient deterrence capability. “If you want peace, prepare for war,” Naravane added.