Mumbai: Well, well, another big shocking news is coming straight from the Bigg Boss 19 house! Week 11 has brought a major twist that’s sure to leave fans stunned. A double elimination has taken place, and this time Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj have been shown the exit door by none other than Salman Khan.

The nominated contestants for this week were — Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Farrhana Bhatt.

Bigg Boss 19 double eviction

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was shot on Friday and all the updates have already started doing rounds on the internet. Sources confirm that the third double elimination of the season has taken place in the house in which Neelam and Abhishek have been evicted from Bigg Boss 19.

🚨 BREAKING! SHOCKING DOUBLE EVICTION!



Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri are EVICTED from #BiggBoss19 house — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 7, 2025

Their eviction will be telecast in Sunday’s episode, after which the show officially enters its top 10 phase. The last double elimination that shook up the house was of Baser Ali and Nehal Chudasama.

