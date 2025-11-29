Mumbai: One of the most awaited Pakistani films, Neelofar, featuring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, has finally hit theatres across Pakistan. The film released on November 28, 2025, and marks a much-awaited reunion for all Humsafar fans who were eagerly looking forward to seeing the iconic duo share screen space once again.
The romantic drama, which sees Mahira portraying a visually impaired woman opposite Fawad’s introverted novelist, is already receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Many are calling it a heartfelt, poetic love story with standout performances from both the leads.
How much did Mahira Khan charge for Neelofar?
Mahira Khan is among the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan. The actress reportedly charges anywhere between PKR 5 to 10 million (PKR 50 lakh to PKR 1 crore) for a film, while some industry insiders claim her fee can even exceed PKR 3 crore for select projects.
Given the scale, anticipation and emotional value attached to Neelofar, it is believed that Mahira might have charged around PKR 3 to 5 crore for the film.
About Neelofar
Set in the quaint lanes of Lahore, the film tells a gentle, old-school love story between Mansoor Ali Khan (Fawad Khan), a world-famous writer, and Neelofar (Mahira Khan), a visually impaired young woman who experiences life through her remaining senses.
Critics describe Neelofar as a “slow-burn romance with analogue intimacy”, a film that focuses on feelings, literature, silence, and connection, rather than commercial tropes or item songs.
Alongside Mahira and Fawad, the film also stars Madiha Imam and veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari.
Neelofar is written and directed by Ammar Rasool and co-produced by Fawad Khan.