Mumbai: One of the most awaited Pakistani films, Neelofar, featuring Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, has finally hit theatres across Pakistan. The film released on November 28, 2025, and marks a much-awaited reunion for all Humsafar fans who were eagerly looking forward to seeing the iconic duo share screen space once again.

The romantic drama, which sees Mahira portraying a visually impaired woman opposite Fawad’s introverted novelist, is already receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Many are calling it a heartfelt, poetic love story with standout performances from both the leads.

How much did Mahira Khan charge for Neelofar?

Mahira Khan is among the highest-paid actresses in Pakistan. The actress reportedly charges anywhere between PKR 5 to 10 million (PKR 50 lakh to PKR 1 crore) for a film, while some industry insiders claim her fee can even exceed PKR 3 crore for select projects.

Given the scale, anticipation and emotional value attached to Neelofar, it is believed that Mahira might have charged around PKR 3 to 5 crore for the film.

About Neelofar

Set in the quaint lanes of Lahore, the film tells a gentle, old-school love story between Mansoor Ali Khan (Fawad Khan), a world-famous writer, and Neelofar (Mahira Khan), a visually impaired young woman who experiences life through her remaining senses.

Critics describe Neelofar as a “slow-burn romance with analogue intimacy”, a film that focuses on feelings, literature, silence, and connection, rather than commercial tropes or item songs.

You will see peak Romance between #FawadKhan and #MahiraKhan in #Neelofar. The fire in their chemistry is just more explosive as compared to #TheLegendofMaulaJatt.



Story: ⭐ ⭐ 1/2 (Outdated)

Khans As Lead: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

Direction: ⭐ ⭐

Music: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐#PremiereNight pic.twitter.com/ZrZyMm8ML4 — Talha Junaid (@TalhaJunaid786) November 29, 2025

Alongside Mahira and Fawad, the film also stars Madiha Imam and veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari.

Neelofar is written and directed by Ammar Rasool and co-produced by Fawad Khan.