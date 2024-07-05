NEET PG exam to be conducted on August 11

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post Graduate, NEET PG, exam will be conducted on August 11. The question paper will reportedly be prepared two hours before the examination.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday announced that the NEET PG exam, which was earlier postponed a night before the scheduled date, will be conducted in two shifts.

For more details about the conduction of the NEET PG exam, candidates may log onto their official website. Further details will be revealed in due course of time.