NEET UG 2026 paper leak: Congress, BRS demand apology from Modi govt

Hyderabad: Attacking Centre over the cancellation of NEET (UG) 2026 exam, Congress and BRS on Tuesday said the NDA government at the Centre should take responsibility for its “failure” and apologise to students and their parents.

Several students and parents in the city also expressed deep disappointment over the cancellation.

Congress Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said the NTA and Union Education Minister should take responsibility for the cancellation.

The BJP-led NDA government makes tall claims about various things but fails in ensuring basic needs, including conducting competitive exams, he alleged.

“Parents spend a lot of money on coaching, with the hope of seeing their children as doctors. These papers leak hurt the future of students. So, the Centre should take utmost care in future. The Centre should tender an apology,” he said in a video statement.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao alleged that the NEET paper leak occurred due to the inefficiency of the NDA government in conducting the exam in a foolproof manner.

The Centre has caused mental agony to about 23 lakh students who appeared for the exam and their parents, he said in a statement.

He demanded that the Centre take the paper leak issue with utmost seriousness, order a high-level inquiry into it and conduct a fresh exam as early as possible.

“Centre should take full responsibility for the paper leak and apologise to the students and their parents,” he said.

Meanwhile, an MBBS aspirant who appeared for NEET on May 3 was in tears over the cancellation.

While speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, she said, “I have to undergo the process all over again, sacrificing food and sleep. Of course, I am confident I can write the exam well,” she said.

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Her mother said it’s really tough for students and parents to undergo the process of preparing for the test all over again. The government should take concrete steps to prevent paper leaks, she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Meghana, another student, said the cancellation of the exam is a bolt from the blue for her as she is currently spending time with her grandparents following rigorous preparation for NEET.

The National Testing Agency on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged “irregularities”.

The examination for students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges will now be held afresh on dates to be notified separately.