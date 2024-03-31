Neetu Kapoor take on Ranbir and Alia’s role after Raha’s arrival

Mumbai: The most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which starred Ranbir Kapoor alongside Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor, is now available for streaming on Netflix on March 30th, 2024. During the episode, Neetu Kapoor opened up about her son Ranbir Kapoor and his partner Alia Bhatt. She shared candid thoughts as the couple embraced their new roles as parents. Their daughter Raha was born in November 2022. The couple married in April of the same year.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Transformation

The birth of Raha has greatly affected Ranbir, who has since become more caring and attentive Neetu said. His transformation is evident in the way he interacts with their little one. Riddhima, Ranbir’s sister, chimed in, calling him a “lovely, amazing father”.

Ranbir’s Unwavering Focus on Raha

When asked what it feels like to be a father to a daughter, Ranbir said he no longer wants to do anything else. Work becomes less important – the priority is spending time with Raha. He said: “I have never felt like this in my life.” Neetu said she had similar feelings when Ranbir and Riddhima were born.

Comparing Ranbir and Alia

Neetu made a playful comparison between the parenting techniques of Ranbir and Alia. She noted that although Ranbir used to be reserved when it comes to Raha he now shows his emotions openly – something which both she and her late husband Rishi Kapoor never did. The first time Ranbir held Raha, his expression changed, revealing a depth of emotion that touched everyone around him.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic film Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi. Additionally, Ranbir has signed on for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Love and War, which features Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.