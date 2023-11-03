‘Negotiations still live’: Telangana Congress on seat sharing with CPI, CPM

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the seat-sharing talks with CPI and CPM for the November 30 assembly polls are still going on.

Replying to a query on a “meet the press” programme, he said the Left parties are natural friends of Congress and the national leadership and a committee of the PCC are still in touch with them.

Reddy’s remark comes a day after CPM announced its first list of candidates for 17 constituencies after talks failed with the Congress.

Also Read CPI(M) to contest 17 seats in Telangana Assembly elections

“There was some delay in understanding each other. I don’t think it (seat-sharing talks) ended. Our high command and the PCC committee will continue the talks,” Reddy said.

He further said the Left parties had aligned with BRS in the Munugode bypoll, prompting the Congress to ask its respective local leadership to be prepared for the polls on their own.

KCR a criminal politician, says Telangana Congress

Alleging that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a “criminal politician”, the Congress leader said KCR was given a chance to rule for 10 years but failed to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana people.

The BRS government is diverting the quality issues of the Kaleshwaram project by lodging a police complaint alleging the hand of anti-social elements in the recent “damage”.

After the reports of “sinking of the piers” of the ‘Medigadda (Laxmi) barrage’ of Kaleshwaram project in Telangana, a committee constituted by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) came and visited the site recently.

Pointing out the “unemployment problem” in the state, Reddy alleged that there are 30 lakh youth registered on the website of Telangana State Public Service Commission for jobs.

According to him, the Congress party is coming out with a document on how to develop Telangana till 2050.

On KCR’s statement that all the welfare schemes will be removed if Congress comes to power in Telangana, Reddy said his party is the inventor of welfare schemes in the country.

Reddy ridiculed that Rythu Bandhu, investment assistance to farmers, which KCR claims to be his brainchild, was originally a Congress idea that was included in the 2014 election manifesto.

“Today we are promising to give 15,000 under Rythu Bharosa,” he said.

The TPCC president said despite anticipated political loss in Andhra Pradesh, AICC former president Sonia Gandhi took steps for the formation of Telangana.