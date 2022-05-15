Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh’s belongings stolen from hotel in Mandi

Published: 15th May 2022
Neha Kakkar's husband Rohanpreet Singh's belongings stolen from hotel in Mandi
Singer Neha Kakkar with her husband Rohanpreet Singh

Mumbai: Popular singer Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh’s diamond ring, an iPhone, a smartwatch and cash were stolen from his hotel room on Saturday in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, as per police reports.

Mandi Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri informed the media: “Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. Case registered and investigation is on. Rohanpreet Singh is singer Neha Kakkar’s husband.”

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in December 2020. Recently the couple had shared a video on social media. They were seen enjoying their morning tea in bed inside the hotel room in Mandi and grooving to their new song, ‘La La La’. The couple released the song May 8.

Neha wrote: “This is called a La La La Morning!!”

On the professional front, Neha was seen as a judge on ‘Indian Idol 12’. She also appeared on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and several other reality shows as a guest. On the other hand, Rohanpreet recently released his song ‘La La La’ with Neha.

