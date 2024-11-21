Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad receives ISO 9001:2015 for fifth consecutive yr

The Hyderabad Zoological Park is the only zoo in the country to be honoured with the certification for a consecutive fifth time.

21st November 2024
Nehru Zoological Park receives ISO-9001:2015 certification for wildlife conservation for 5th time.

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad has achieved yet another milestone, being honoured and recognised by the International Standard Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 for the fifth consecutive year.

The ISO inspection team conducted a thorough assessment concerning the conservation of wildlife, particularly endangered species, through improved upkeep, planned breeding, collaborative research, and capacity building before issuing the certificate.

On Thursday, November 21, the managing director of HYM International Certification Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, A Sivaiah, presented the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for the year 2024-25 to the administration team led by the director of zoo parks, Telangana, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, and the curator of the Nehru Zoo Park, J Vasantha.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasantha stated that Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad is the only zoological unit in the country to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification for five consecutive years. She asserted that the zoo will continue to strive for improvement and maintain all the positive initiatives implemented in the future.

