Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad receives ISO 9001:2015 for fifth consecutive yr

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad has achieved yet another milestone, being honoured and recognised by the International Standard Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 for the fifth consecutive year.

The ISO inspection team conducted a thorough assessment concerning the conservation of wildlife, particularly endangered species, through improved upkeep, planned breeding, collaborative research, and capacity building before issuing the certificate.

Also Read No drones within 20 km of Telangana Secretariat for President’s visit

On Thursday, November 21, the managing director of HYM International Certification Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad, A Sivaiah, presented the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for the year 2024-25 to the administration team led by the director of zoo parks, Telangana, Dr Sunil S Hiremath, and the curator of the Nehru Zoo Park, J Vasantha.

Speaking on the occasion, Vasantha stated that Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad is the only zoological unit in the country to receive the ISO 9001:2015 certification for five consecutive years. She asserted that the zoo will continue to strive for improvement and maintain all the positive initiatives implemented in the future.