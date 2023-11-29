Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad to stay shut on election day

All the schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad will also remain shut on November 30

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 29th November 2023 3:10 pm IST
Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad to stay closed on election day
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park in the city will remain shut on November 30, in view of the Telangana election.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In addition to that, all the schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad will also remain closed.

Also Read
Schools in Hyderabad to remain closed on November 29, 30

Earlier, the government announced November 30 as a public holiday for all Telangana employees and workers in view of Assembly elections in the state.

MS Education Academy

Apart from that, the Telangana CEO, Vikas Raj directed the Labour Commissioner to take stringent action against IT firms not giving a holiday on the election day on November 30. 

Meanwhile, the state is all set to go to polls tomorrow while the counting of votes is set to take place on Sunday, December 3.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 29th November 2023 3:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button