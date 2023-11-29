Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad to stay shut on election day

Hyderabad: The Nehru Zoological Park in the city will remain shut on November 30, in view of the Telangana election.

In addition to that, all the schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad will also remain closed.

Earlier, the government announced November 30 as a public holiday for all Telangana employees and workers in view of Assembly elections in the state.

Apart from that, the Telangana CEO, Vikas Raj directed the Labour Commissioner to take stringent action against IT firms not giving a holiday on the election day on November 30.

Meanwhile, the state is all set to go to polls tomorrow while the counting of votes is set to take place on Sunday, December 3.