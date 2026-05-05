Neighbours accuse man to setting own house on fire, police say it was accident

The police officers conducted a formal inquiry after arriving at the location and found that Aslam was drunk at the time of the incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 5th May 2026 6:52 pm IST
Yakutpura

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out late on Monday, May 4, in Old City‘s Yakutpura, triggering panic in the neighbourhood as rumours spread that house owner Aslam may have been involved in starting the blaze

The incident took place at around 11:15 pm near Ayesha Masjid under the Rein Bazar police station limits. Upon receiving information from a Dial 100 call, police officers and fire services were deployed to the site.

The fire was caused by an electric shock from a faulty washing machine, clarified C Nethaji, Rein Bazar Station House Officer (SHO). The official told Siasat.com that the fire was accidental rather than intentional.

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He dismissed claims that Aslam, aged 30, set his own house ablaze, saying, “The locals might say such things, but it was just an electric shock,” SHO Nethaji said.

The police officers conducted a formal inquiry after arriving at the location and found that Aslam was drunk at the time of the incident. No injuries or serious damage to the structure were reported, with only a few clothing items destroyed.

Since it was a minor accident, a case was not registered.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 5th May 2026 6:52 pm IST

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