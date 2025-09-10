Nepal protests: Former chief justice Sushila Karki chosen as interim leader

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki, on Wednesday, September 9, was appointed as Nepal’s interim leader following Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation amid nationwide protests.

Her appointment was confirmed during a virtual meeting held by the student community.

Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Karki holds degrees in political science and law and has been a prominent figure in advocacy and legal reform. She served as the country’s first female chief justice and oversaw landmark cases on transitional justice and electoral disputes, strengthening the judiciary’s role as a defender of democracy.

On Tuesday night, the Nepal Army took control of the airport after the agitators tried to enter its premises.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) announced that it will resume services from Wednesday evening, 24 hours after closing its operations.

The announcement comes hours after the TIA authorities had earlier said the airport would remain closed until further notice following the massive violent protests across Nepal, leaving hundreds of foreign nationals stranded.

The airport management has asked the passengers concerned to contact their respective airline companies for re-confirmation (of their flights).

The airport shutdown affected both domestic and international flights, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

Civil unrest in Nepal

Student-led anti-government protests alleging blatant corruption marred Nepal, resulting in the death of at least 19 people and over 300 injuries, according to local media reports.

Roads were blocked, vehicles were set on fire, and widespread arson was reported.

Demonstrators took to the streets shouting slogans such as “KP Chor, Desh Chhod” (KP thief, leave the country), “Don’t kill students” and “Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders” in multiple parts of the capital.

Nepal’s Parliament building was set on fire and several private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel and former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) and Sher Bahadur Deuba, as well as energy minister Deepak Khadka, were targeted.

On September 9, amid escalating chaos and a clear breakdown of law and order, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced his resignation.