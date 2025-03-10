Net worth and photos of Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumoured GF Mahvash

Mumbai: All eyes were on Yuzvendra Chahal yesterday as he was spotted watching the India vs. New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 final match in Dubai with a mystery girl. And she was none other than RJ Mahvash. His appearance with Mahvash comes amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with choreographer Dhanashree Verma.

The images of Chahal and Mahvash in the stands quickly went viral, sparking curiosity among fans. The 34-year-old cricketer, who was not part of India’s squad, was seen cheering for the team while social media buzzed over his companion.

Since then, RJ Mahvash has been trending across social media platforms, with fans eager to know more about her.

Who is RJ Mahvash?

Mahvash, a well-known radio jockey and social media influencer, first grabbed attention after being linked to Chahal through an Instagram story. Though she had previously denied any romantic involvement, their latest public appearance has reignited speculation.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1996, Mahvash is a popular RJ, content creator, writer, and host. With 1.8 million Instagram followers, she is known for her entertaining videos and collaborations with cricketing legends like Brett Lee and Chris Gayle. Speaking about her net worth and earnings, according to information available online, RJ Mahvash’s earns around Rs 2 lakh monthly. Her net worth is said to be around Rs 1 crore.

Social Media Buzz

Neither Chahal nor Mahvash have confirmed their relationship, but social media remains abuzz with theories.

Addressing past rumors, Mahvash had stated, “Some articles and speculations have been going around the internet. It’s literally funny to see how unfounded these rumors are.”

“If you get spotted with someone of the opposite sex, does that mean you are dating them? I’m sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?”

For now, both remain silent on the fresh wave of rumours, but fans continue to speculate about their bond.