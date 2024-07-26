Net Worth of Sajal Aly, Prabhas’ new heroine from Pakistan

Islamabad: Sajal Aly, a leading name in Pakistani showbiz, has not only won hearts in Lollywood but also made her mark in Bollywood. After her successful stint in Pakistani dramas, she debuted in Bollywood with the 2017 thriller “Mom,” alongside Sridevi. Now, exciting news is circulating that Sajal Aly is set to return to the Indian film industry.

Latest talks in the film circles have it that the Pakistani actress will star opposite Prabhas in his upcoming movie “Fauji,” directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Leading Pakistani magazine confirmed the news. The film is a period action drama set in historical fiction, promising a unique love story against the backdrop of war, before India’s Independence.

Sajal Aly has been trending ever since news of her pairing with Prabhas surfaced, stirring excitement among fans.

About Sajal Aly and Her Net Worth

Sajal Aly began her journey in the entertainment world with Geo TV’s sitcom Nadaaniyaan in 2009. She has since starred in numerous popular Pakistani dramas, including “Sinf-e-Aahan,” “Ishq-e-Laa,” “Yeh Dil Mera,” “Yaqeen Ka Safar,” and “Kuch Ankahi.”

Today, Sajal is one of the highest-paid and wealthiest actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She charges lakhs per episode for her drama roles, and her net worth as of 2024 is estimated to be between $5 million and $8 million USD.

On the work front, Sajal is currently starring in her new Pakistani drama, “Zard Patton Ka Bunn,” co-starring Hamza Sohail.