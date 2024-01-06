Net worth to his concert fees: 5 FAQs about AR Rahman

Mumbai: AR Rahman, the musical genius often hailed as the ‘Mozart of Madras’, is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The legendary music composer’s refreshing and soulful music is known to the world. He started off his career as a music composer in the Tamil film industry with Mani Ratnam‘s cult classic Roja which was an instant hit. And since then there has been no looking back for the singer.

Let’s have a look at some frequently asked questions about this legendary composer.

AR Rahman’s Net Worth, Salary, Debut

1. What was AR Rahman’s first salary?

When AR Rahman kickstarted his career, he earned a modest Rs 25,000 for his inaugural film, Roja, as per reports.

2. How much is AR Rahman’s Net Worth?

According to multiple reports, the music composer’s net worth is estimated to be around an impressive Rs 1748 crores, a testament to his illustrious 30-year career.

3. How much does AR Rahman charge per song?

For crafting music for a film, Rahman reportedly charges between Rs 8 to 10 crores, showcasing the value of his unparalleled musical expertise.

4. How much does AR Rahman charge per concert or event?

Known for electrifying live performances, the singer commands a substantial fee of Rs 1-2 crores for a one-hour concert, contributing significantly to his overall wealth.

5. His debut movies?

Rahman’s journey began in 1992 with Roja, directed by Mani Ratnam. This marked the start of his rule over Indian music, winning him the National Film Award for Best Music Director.

In subsequent years, the singer expanded into Bollywood with Rangeela in 1995 and gained global acclaim for his work on ‘Slumdog Millionaire in 2008, securing BAFTA, Golden Globe, Academy, and Grammy awards.