Netanyahu accuses Al Jazeera of participating in Hamas attacks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Al Jazeera of participating in the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Accusing the channel of harming Israeli security, he vowed to close its operations in the country.

Israel passes law to empower government

On Monday, the Knesset, the unicameral legislature of Israel, passed legislation allowing the government to shut down foreign news networks.

Netanyahu, on his official handle, wrote, “The terror channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel.”

“I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel’s activity,” he added.

Office was bombed after Hamas attacks, claims Al Jazeera

Condemning Israel’s action against the network, it said that it is the latest measure in a series of Israeli attacks against Al Jazeera.

It claimed that one journalist was killed in Israel before the October 7 attacks by Hamas. Its office was bombed during the Gaza war after the attacks.

Although Israel is taking action against Al Jazeera, the recently enacted law empowers its government to ban any foreign news network deemed a ‘security risk.’

Thousands of Israelis rally against Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated in Jerusalem, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and more attempts to release captives held in Gaza.

After demonstrating in front of the Israeli parliament on Sunday night, where they lit fires and waved flags, protesters closed a major municipal route.

Netanyahu has been under increasing pressure as opponents of his right-wing government have united with the families of the roughly one hundred hostages that Hamas in Gaza still holds.

On October 7, Hamas took approximately 250 prisoners, of whom Israel estimates that 130 are still in Gaza, 33 of whom are thought to be dead.