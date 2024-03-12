Al Jazeera terms CAA as ‘anti-Muslim’ citizenship law; PIB Fact Check responds

Al Jazeera labeled the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as ‘anti-Muslim’ law after the Union Home Ministry notified the rules on Monday. In response, PIB Fact Check dismissed it as ‘misinformation’.

PIB Fact Check also provided clarification about the law.

CAA is not ‘anti-Muslim’ citizenship law as claimed by Al Jazeera: PIB Fact Check

Responding to Al Jazeera’s characterization of the CAA, the fact check stated, ‘Misinformation is being spread regarding the citizenship amendment act, calling the act anti-Muslim.’

It also emphasized, “CAA will not take away citizenship of any Indian citizen irrespective of religion. It’s not against any single religion/community.”

Additionally, PIB Fact Check clarified, “It’s an enabling law only to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries – Afghanistan, Pakistan & Bangladesh.”

IUML moves SC seeking stay on CAA rules

Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the implementation of the rules notified by the Union Home Ministry under the CAA.

In its application, IUML argued that the Citizenship Amendment Rules, 2024 are manifestly arbitrary and create an unfair advantage in favor of a class of persons solely based on their religious identity, which is impermissible under Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019 grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian migrants who arrived from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.