Netanyahu admits using social media to influence US amid Gaza crisis

New York: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged that his government treats social media as a “weapon” to secure political support in the United States, sparking fresh controversy amid the ongoing Gaza crisis.

In a meeting with US influencers at Israel’s Consulate General in New York on Friday, September 26, , footage shared on X by influencer Debra Lea shows Netanyahu calling platforms like TikTok and X “the most important weapon … to secure our base in the US.”

He emphasised that controlling TikTok, describing it as “the most important purchase going on right now,” could be highly “consequential.”

Netanyahu also mentioned X, saying, “We have to talk to Elon. He’s not an enemy, he’s a friend.” He suggested that gaining influence over these platforms would allow Israel to “get a lot,” highlighting the strategic role of social media in shaping US public opinion.

The remarks come a day after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order approving a deal to transfer TikTok’s US operations to an American investor consortium, including Oracle, Michael Dell, and Rupert Murdoch.

This comes as Israel faces growing international criticism over its military campaign in Gaza, which has killed nearly 65,600 Palestinians since October 2023, including approximately 20,000 children, and left much of the territory in ruins.