Watch: Delegates walk out during Netanyahu’s UNGA speech

New York: Dozens of delegates walked out of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on Friday, September 26, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his address defending Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza.

The coordinated walkout highlighted growing divisions within the international community over Israel’s conduct in the conflict. Netanyahu, however, stood firm, declaring that Israel “must finish the job” against Hamas.

Watch the video here

Dozens of delegates walked out of the 80th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, September 26, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his address, in which he staunchly defended Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza.



The walkout underscored the growing… pic.twitter.com/Vtbz7I5zuV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 26, 2025

His address featured visual props, including a map he labelled “THE CURSE” and marked with a pen. In an unusual move, Netanyahu also attached a QR code to his jacket, directing viewers to a website with details of the October 7 Hamas attack.

Netanyahu shows map labelled “The Curse” at UNGA. Photo: AP

Despite the protest, the United States delegation remained seated and offered quiet applause during his remarks. Netanyahu vowed Israel would dismantle Hamas, calling the war a battle against terrorism and the only path to long-term security.

Unprecedented broadcasts to Gaza

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Netanyahu’s UNGA speech was being broadcast live via huge loudspeakers placed along the Gaza border. It also confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had taken control of Gaza residents’ and Hamas members’ mobile phones, with the address transmitted directly to them.

Netanyahu told Gazans the war could end immediately if all hostages were released, Hamas was disarmed, and the Strip was fully demilitarised. He warned that “whoever does so will live, while those who do not will be hunted.”

In an unprecedented action, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech is now being broadcast live via huge loudspeakers that have been placed on the Gaza border. pic.twitter.com/ytGtlmHCIJ — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 26, 2025

The PM appealed to the residents of Gaza and made it clear that the war could end immediately upon the return of the hostages, the disarming of Hamas and the demilitarization of the Strip.



PM Netanyahu stressed that whoever does so will live while those who do not will be hunted — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 26, 2025

Public diplomacy campaign in New York

Ahead of his speech, Israel launched a public diplomacy campaign across New York City. Billboards and trucks bearing the message “Remember October 7” were strategically placed around the UN and in Times Square.

The campaign aimed to raise global awareness of the violence Hamas inflicted during the October 7 attack and the ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza, with QR codes linking to a website showcasing the brutality of the terror group.

Dozens of media trucks with similar signs continue to drive around the city, stopping to face pro-Palestinian demonstrations. pic.twitter.com/WA7Mu3Zmgc — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 26, 2025

Netanyahu’s speech came amid increasing calls for a ceasefire, as well as mounting accusations of war crimes against Israel. Despite this pressure, Netanyahu remained resolute, asserting that Israel would continue its military operations until Hamas surrenders, releases all hostages, and is dismantled.

With inputs from Associated Press