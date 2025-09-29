Netanyahu apologises to Qatar PM for attack on Doha: Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, September 29, formally apologised to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for the recent attack on the Qatari capital, Doha, in a move seen as a critical step towards resuming negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

The apology was delivered during a three-way phone call with Sheikh Mohammed and US President Donald Trump, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement posted on X.Netanyahu acknowledged the attack, which targeted a Qatari citizen, as a mistake and pledged that Israeli forces would not strike Qatari territory again.

إسرائيل تعتذر عن هجومها على قطر خلال اتصال أجراه الرئيس الأمريكي مع رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية ورئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/RaP4WNFGnG — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) September 29, 2025

The call also addressed the wider implications of the airstrike, which hit a residential neighbourhood in Doha that housed the Hamas negotiating delegation. According to Qatari authorities, Al Thani welcomed assurances that Qatar would be protected from future attacks and emphasised the importance of safeguarding sovereignty and civilian lives.

The Qatari Prime Minister highlighted his country’s readiness to contribute to efforts to end the war in Gaza, stressing that sustainable solutions require diplomatic channels to ensure regional security and stability.

In a statement, the White House confirmed Netanyahu expressed regret over the death of a Qatari security officer during the strike and described the incident as unintentional.

The three leaders also explored US proposals to end the war in Gaza and strengthen security across the region.

The airstrike, carried out on Tuesday, September 9, in the Katara area, had struck while Hamas negotiators were discussing a ceasefire, prompting widespread condemnation internationally and across the Arab world.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include additional details on the phone call and the Qatari response.