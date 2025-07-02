Netanyahu vows ‘there will be no Hamas’ in postwar Gaza

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, July 2, vowed “there will be no Hamas” in postwar Gaza.

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday, July 1, that Israel had agreed on terms for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen. The US leader has been increasing pressure on the Israeli government and Hamas to broker a ceasefire, and hostage agreement and bring about an end to the war.

Hamas said in a brief statement Wednesday that it had received a proposal from the mediators and is holding talks with them to “bridge gaps” to return to the negotiating table to try to reach a ceasefire agreement.