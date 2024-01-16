Netflix buys Salaar, Devara and Pushpa 2 for Rs….

Hyderabad: Netflix, the global streaming giant, has announced its exciting lineup of Telugu films for 2024 as a part of its ‘Netflix Pandaga’. The platform has revealed that it has acquired the post-theatrical digital rights of some of the most anticipated Telugu movies of the year, including Salaar, Pushpa 2: The Rule and Devara. Let’s have a look at the massive deals here.

Salaar Netflix Rights Price

Salaar is a Telugu action thriller film starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film, which released in theatres on December 22, 2023, has been a huge box office success, earning over Rs 391 crore domestically.

Salaar has also set a new record for the highest-ever digital deal for a South Indian movie, as Netflix acquired the streaming rights for all five languages for a staggering Rs 162 crore, according to multiple reports. The film is expected to release on the OTT platform very soon, after a 45-day window from its theatrical release. Salaar is a two-part saga, with the first part subtitled Ceasefire, and the second part yet to be announced.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Netflix Rights Price

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is the sequel to the blockbuster action thriller Pushpa: The Rise, which released in 2021. Pushpa 2 is expected to release on August 15, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. The film is directed by Sukumar.

According to reports, Netflix has offered a staggering Rs 100 crore for the digital rights of Pushpa 2.

Devara Netflix Rights Price

Devara, starring Jr NTR, is another big-budget film that has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The film is slated to release on October 2, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

According to reports, Netflix has bagged the digital rights of Devara of all languages for a very bigger price that is close to Rs 150cr which is one of the highest for a Telugu film in recent times.

Netflix Pandaga also includes other exciting Telugu films that will stream on the platform after their theatrical release, such as DJ Tillu Sqaure, Dasara, Dhamaka, Amigos, Butta Bomma and many more.