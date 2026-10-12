Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video releases October 12-18: Full list

With several titles arriving within just a few days, this week offers plenty for OTT lovers to explore

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List of new titles arriving on OTT platforms in October 2026

Hyderabad: The second week of October brings an exciting lineup of new releases across OTT platforms, with a mix of reality shows, drama series, films and much more. From the return of popular shows to fresh titles across different genres, viewers have plenty of options to add to their watchlists this week.

JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 are gearing up to release several titles between October 12 and October 16. Whether you enjoy celebrity conversations, gripping dramas or fresh entertainment, here is the complete list of OTT releases to look forward to this week.

New releases on JioHotstar

  • Disclosure Day – October 12
  • Koffee With Karan Season 9 – October 14
  • VisionQuest – October 14
  • Crystal Lake – October 15
  • Kappi Squad – October 15
  • Roadies Rebirth – October 16

New releases on Netflix

  • The Trap – October 13
  • Tyson – October 13
  • Hollywood Arts – October 15
  • The Storm – October 15
  • The Diplomat Season 4 – October 15
  • Money Trap: The Karun Treasure – October 16

New releases on Amazon Prime Video

  • Love of Your Life – October 14
  • Masterplan – October 16

New releases on ZEE5

  • Aasha – October 16

With several titles arriving within just a few days, this week offers plenty for OTT lovers to explore. From new releases to returning favourites, viewers can plan their watchlists based on their preferred genres and platforms. Keep an eye on these releases and make sure you don’t miss out on the titles you have been waiting for.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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