Hyderabad: The second week of October brings an exciting lineup of new releases across OTT platforms, with a mix of reality shows, drama series, films and much more. From the return of popular shows to fresh titles across different genres, viewers have plenty of options to add to their watchlists this week.

JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5 are gearing up to release several titles between October 12 and October 16. Whether you enjoy celebrity conversations, gripping dramas or fresh entertainment, here is the complete list of OTT releases to look forward to this week.

New releases on JioHotstar

Disclosure Day – October 12

Koffee With Karan Season 9 – October 14

VisionQuest – October 14

Crystal Lake – October 15

Kappi Squad – October 15

Roadies Rebirth – October 16

New releases on Netflix

The Trap – October 13

Tyson – October 13

Hollywood Arts – October 15

The Storm – October 15

The Diplomat Season 4 – October 15

Money Trap: The Karun Treasure – October 16

New releases on Amazon Prime Video

Love of Your Life – October 14

Masterplan – October 16

New releases on ZEE5

Aasha – October 16

With several titles arriving within just a few days, this week offers plenty for OTT lovers to explore. From new releases to returning favourites, viewers can plan their watchlists based on their preferred genres and platforms. Keep an eye on these releases and make sure you don’t miss out on the titles you have been waiting for.