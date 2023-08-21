Netflix techie goes missing after last seen getting into Uber

San Francisco: A software engineer, who recently got a job at Netflix in the US right after college, mysteriously disappeared last week after being last seen getting into an Uber, the media reported.

According to his family, 22-year-old Yohanes Kidane was captured on a security camera leaving his apartment building in San Jose before he got into a vehicle that had an Uber sticker, reports New York Post.

“Two young colleagues of his saw him and were able to talk to him. He said he was heading to San Francisco to maybe meet a friend. The last footage I’ve seen of him was leaving his apartment building and getting into a black Toyota Camry,” Kidane’s brother Yosief was quoted as saying.

According to a missing persons poster shared by Yosief on Instagram, Kidane’s cell phone, wallet and backpack were found near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco.

His phone’s location showed he was at the Golden Gate Bridge for the majority of last week’s Monday night.

“Someone who was in San Rafael, who was on a commute, saw a phone and wallet sitting on this small grassy hill right between the Welcome Center and coffee shop. Thirty bucks in cash was in his wallet, IDs cards, phone untouched,” Kidane’s brother was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the backpack was found close to the bridge the next day and contained two of his laptops and personal documents.

Missing techie’s distraught mother pleaded for her son’s return.

“We want to take him home. I need my son. I need my son. He’s a good man who has a bright future, very loving to his family,” Mehret Hana Beyene was quoted as saying.

A group of Kidane’s friends and family formed a task force to look for him, contacted San Jose Police, and set up a GoFundMe page.