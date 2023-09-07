Netflix techie who went missing after taking Uber ride in San Francisco found dead

San Francisco: A Netflix software engineer, who mysteriously disappeared after taking an Uber ride in the US, has died by suicide at the San Francisco Bay last week, media reports said.

According to police officials, 22-year-old Yohannes Kidane’s remains were pulled from waters on Tuesday morning after a boat spotted a body floating and notified the Coast Guard, reports the New York Post.

After graduating from college, Kidane began working for Netflix as a software engineer. He was last captured on a security camera leaving his apartment building in San Jose on August 14 before he got into a vehicle that had an Uber sticker.

Kidane’s brother Yousef posted a missing person poster on Instagram, claiming that his brother’s valuables, including his phone and backpack, had been recovered near the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center in San Francisco.

He also stated that Kidane’s wallet contained $30 and that his ID card and phone were unharmed.

Also Read Netflix techie goes missing after last seen getting into Uber

Kidane’s friend Austin had told Fox News that he had an experience similar to Kidane’s before in which an Uber driver stated he was taking him to Oakland rather than Kidane’s actual destination, the report mentioned.

After Kidane’s disappearance, his mother was inconsolable, and all she wanted was her son back.

“We want to take him home. I need my son. I need my son. He’s a good man who has a bright future, very loving to his family,” Mehret Hana Beyene was quoted as saying.

A group of Kidane’s friends and family had also formed a task force to look for him, contacted San Jose Police, and set up a GoFundMe page.