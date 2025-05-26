Mumbai: Pakistani entertainment industry aka Lollywood is all set to make a powerful entry into the OTT world, and leading the charge is none other than Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Currently in its final stages of production, the show has been creating waves online and for all the right reasons.
It features the biggest names of the industry including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Khushhal Khan, Iqra Aziz, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar and many more.
Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo release date
Now, there’s a fresh update on the release. While earlier reports suggested a June 2025 premiere, latest reports have it that the date has been pushed. Buzz in the Pakistani entertainment circles hints at a new release window — October or November 2025.
Written by the celebrated Farhat Ishtiaq and produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Production, this big-budget project is one of the most awaited shows of the year.
Full list of cast
- Fawad Khan as Mehmood Akhtar
- Mahira Khan as Vittoria Akhtar
- Sanam Saeed as Rubina Akhtar
- Ahad Raza Mir as Sikandar Sheheryar
- Hamza Ali Abbasi as Jahanzaib
- Hania Aamir as Maryam Mehmood
- Maya Ali as Rahat
- Khushhal Khan as Zain Sheheryar Khan
- Iqra Aziz as Liza Mehmood
Bilal Ashraf as Waqar Khan
Fans are eagerly waiting and with a cast this stellar, expectations are sky-high!
Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more exclusive updates.