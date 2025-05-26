Mumbai: Pakistani entertainment industry aka Lollywood is all set to make a powerful entry into the OTT world, and leading the charge is none other than Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix original, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Currently in its final stages of production, the show has been creating waves online and for all the right reasons.

It features the biggest names of the industry including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, Hania Aamir, Khushhal Khan, Iqra Aziz, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Ahmed Ali Akbar and many more.

Now, there’s a fresh update on the release. While earlier reports suggested a June 2025 premiere, latest reports have it that the date has been pushed. Buzz in the Pakistani entertainment circles hints at a new release window — October or November 2025.

Written by the celebrated Farhat Ishtiaq and produced under the banner of Momina Duraid Production, this big-budget project is one of the most awaited shows of the year.

Full list of cast

Fawad Khan as Mehmood Akhtar

Mahira Khan as Vittoria Akhtar

Sanam Saeed as Rubina Akhtar

Ahad Raza Mir as Sikandar Sheheryar

Hamza Ali Abbasi as Jahanzaib

Hania Aamir as Maryam Mehmood

Maya Ali as Rahat

Khushhal Khan as Zain Sheheryar Khan

Iqra Aziz as Liza Mehmood

Bilal Ashraf as Waqar Khan

Fans are eagerly waiting and with a cast this stellar, expectations are sky-high!

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more exclusive updates.