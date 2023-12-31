Netizens call Munawar Faruqui ‘hypocrite’ after Ayesha Khan’s departure, know why

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui experienced a sense of relief following the intense “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode, where Salman Khan took a stance and exposed Ayesha Khan in Munawar’s presence. The host expressed his displeasure with Munawar for not speaking up and even supported him in acknowledging the mistake of dating both Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitaishi.

Salman Khan criticized Ayesha for using Munawar’s name to gain fame. A medical emergency forced Ayesha to exit the show after fainting in the house, but Munawar’s demeanor changed dramatically once she left, drawing criticism from netizens.

Netizens are labeling Munawar Faruqui a hypocrite, expressing disbelief at his sudden change in behavior after Ayesha Khan’s departure. Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK rider, approached Munawar to question this shift in his conduct. The possibility of Ayesha Khan re-entering the show adds an element of intrigue.

Joker said how could you smile #MunawarFaruqui in this situation!



Munawar don't want to explain things to him!!



MUNAWAR SHINING WITH DIGNITY#BiggBoss17 #WeekendKaVaar #BB17 pic.twitter.com/dWjZNMfoyn — Right and wrong @100%follow back (@vikaskumar20104) December 31, 2023

Upon Ayesha Khan’s initial entry into the show, Munawar underwent a noticeable transformation. He even went as far as preparing for marriage with Ayesha, and she was equally enthusiastic about him talking to her parents about it. However, their supposed love story was criticized by both fellow housemates and fans for being fake.