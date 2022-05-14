Netizens condemn Israeli cops’ attack on mourners during journalist’s funeral

Social media users on Friday took to Twitter and expressed their shock over the attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on the funeral procession and mourners of Al Jazeera journalist Sherine Abu Akleh.

The Israeli occupation forces assassinated the Palestinian-American journalist Abu Akleh while she was on her way to cover the situation and developments in Jenin camp on Wednesday morning.

The Israeli forces brutally attacked Palestinian crowds on, Friday, during the funeral of martyr Shireen Abu Akleh, and prevented the mourning soldiers from carrying the coffin on their shoulders.

Dozens of participants suffered suffocation, bruises, and fractures after the occupation soldiers attacked Shireen’s funeral procession and prevented the removal of her body from the French hospital in occupied Jerusalem, on foot.

Thousands of netizens condemn the brutal aggression of the Israeli forces on the mourners of Sheerin Abu Akleh.

Here are some of the tweets by officials and users

“I was shocked by the scenes I saw today on the sidelines of the funeral and the disproportionate and improper use of force during the funeral,” said Dimitr Tzanchev, the European Union ambassador to Israel, on Twitter, stressing that “maintenance of public order can be done by other means.”

For his part, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed the United States’ “deep annoyance” over the Israeli police’s interference Friday in the funeral of the martyr Shireen Abu Akleh.

“Every family deserves to be able to bury their loved ones in a respectful and unimpeded manner,” Blinken said in a statement.

We were deeply troubled by the images of Israeli police intruding into the funeral procession of Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh. Every family deserves to lay their loved ones to rest in a dignified and unimpeded manner.

These are disgraceful scenes of police brutality at a hugely sensitive funeral. No self respecting democracy could stand over this treatment of people.

Unacceptable and should be roundly condemned by international community.

انظروا ماذا حدث في جنازة الصحافية الفلسطينية المقتولة شيرين أبو عقله ، اعتدت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي على من يسيرون في النعش وتضربهم وتحاول تفريق الناس الذين يتحدون لتكريم الصحفية المقتولة 😔😢 عار على القتلة الذين يخطفون حياة ومنازل الآخرين 😔😪 pic.twitter.com/EeOSKN80TK — Fady (@Poetic_Flight) May 14, 2022

صمد نعشها وأبى أن يلامس الأرض أثناء الاعتداء الهمجي من قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وكأنه يوجه رسالة إلى الكيان الصهيوني بأن فلسطين لن تسقط أبدًا.#شيرين_أبوعاقلة #شيرين_أبو_عقله #جنازة_شيرين #ارهاب_الاحتلال#شيرين_ابوعاقله pic.twitter.com/TWxnGy0KLx — mohammadsaudi (@mohammadsaudi) May 13, 2022

اقرب فيديو لشرطة اسرائيل تقوم بقمع جنازة شيرين ابو عقله بينما كان التابوت يغادر المستشفى الفرنسي باتجاه المقبرة اين المنظمات الغربية من هذه الاعمال الغير انسانية البته pic.twitter.com/mBsGtNoqVW — ماريا مسكادوف🇷🇺 (@mariadov0) May 13, 2022