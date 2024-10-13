Netizens share views as Mohammed Siraj’s photo in police uniform goes viral

Hyderabad: Netizens have started sharing their views after a photo of Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj in a police uniform went viral on social media.
On Friday, he officially assumed the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after reporting to the Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana.
Netizens’ reactions to photo of Mohammed Siraj in police uniform
Following his official appointment as DSP, many people extended their congratulations to the cricketer.
Some of the comments were humorous. One user wrote, “Siraj is finally coming to arrest everyone who made his fake account.”
Another person remarked, “Beware of trolling him, he has got the power now.”
Here are some other wishes to Mohammed Siraj from netizens:
Revanth Reddy’s announcement
The decision to grant the prestigious Group-I government post to Mohammed Siraj was made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.
Earlier, the Telangana government had allotted 600 square yards of land on Road No. 78, Jubilee Hills, to the international cricketer after his impressive performance in the ICC T20 World Cup.
It is worth mentioning that Siraj is well known for his right-arm fast bowling.