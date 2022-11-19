Never threatened Kavitha to join BJP: Pralhad Joshi

Hyderabad: Union coal minister Prahlad Joshi on Friday said he never threatened Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC K Kavitha to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Condemning the attack on Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Aravind’s residence by TRS workers, Joshi alleged that the ruling party was trying to terrorise the saffron party as it is gaining ground in Telangana.

The Union minister alleged that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) did not receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the latter’s recent visit to Hyderabad, since KCR was involved in a lot of irregularities.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Joshi further claimed that the Telangana government had a surplus budget at the time of the state formation. “However, the state is now debt-ridden due to the TRS government’s bad policies,” the Union minister added.