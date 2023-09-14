New 1.4km bridge to connect Bur Dubai to Dubai Islands by 2026

A new 1.4km bridge that will connect Bur Dubai to Dubai Islands is scheduled to be completed by 2026, the Road and Transport Authority of the country (RTA) announced on Wednesday, September 13.

The bridge is 1,425 meters long, with four lanes in each direction, and can withstand 16,000 vehicles an hour in both directions.

The bridge will complete the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project.

#RTA signed an agreement with NAKHEEL, the world's leading real estate developer, to construct direct entrances and exits to the Dubai Islands project from Bur Dubai. The bridge extends 1,425 metres and comprises four lanes in each direction with a total capacity of 16,000… pic.twitter.com/OdQ2fWxtfa — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 13, 2023

The Dubai Islands project will have direct entry and exit points from the Bur Dubai side via a bridge extending across Dubai Creek between the Infinity Bridge and the Port Rashid Development Project.

It rises 15.5 meters above the waters of Dubai Creek and features a 75-meter wide channel that allows ships of various types to traverse the creek.

A dedicated cycling and pedestrian path will also be built on one side of the bridge, while a lift will be built to aid the mobility of residents and tourists.

Photo: Dubai Media Office/X

The project agreement was formalized on Wednesday by Mattar Al Tayer, the RTA’s director general and chairman, and Mohammed Al Shaibani, chairman of Nakheel.

“This marks the second agreement under the initiative to provide entrances and exits leading to Dubai Islands, a venture RTA successfully undertook in partnership with Nakheel in 2020,” Al Tayer said in a statement.

“The corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai in addition to several development projects such as Dubai Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid,” he said.

The project will serve about one million people, he added, and reduce the travel time between the above projects from 104 minutes to 16 minutes by 2030.