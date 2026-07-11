Mumbai: A new marriage, a new beginning and now, a dream home worth over Rs 100 crore. After tying the knot with long-time partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony earlier this month, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is building one of the most unique celebrity homes in Mumbai, a sprawling luxurious residence where almost his entire family will live under one roof.

Aamir Khan’s reported Rs 100 crore family home

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Aamir has spent over Rs 100 crore to acquire additional apartments as part of the redevelopment of Bella Vista and Marina Apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill.

The two residential buildings are being redeveloped and will be replaced with new structures, which are expected to be completed soon. Once the project is finished, Aamir reportedly plans to merge multiple apartments into a luxurious sky villa designed for his family.

A home for the entire Khan family

The report states that the residence has been planned to accommodate multiple generations of the Khan family while also offering large common spaces for family gatherings and celebrations.

One entire floor is reportedly being designed as an entertainment area, while another floor has been earmarked for Aamir’s son, Junaid Khan. Aamir is expected to occupy two floors with his wife Gauri Spratt and Quinn, Gauri’s son from her previous marriage.

His mother, Zeenat Hussain, sisters Nikhat Khan and Farhat Khan Dutta, and even former wife Kiran Rao along with their son Azad are also reportedly expected to have apartments in the same complex.

Temporary shift before redevelopment

Until the redevelopment is complete, Aamir has reportedly moved into a temporary residence at Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road in Pali Hill. Reports claim he is currently living there with Gauri Spratt, their children and other close family members before moving into the new residence once construction is complete.

Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan married his long-time partner Gauri Spratt in a private registered ceremony at his Pali Hill residence on July 5. The intimate wedding was attended by close family and friends, with their children from previous relationships also taking part in the celebrations.