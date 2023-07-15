New book discusses India’s G20 presidency amidst ‘polycrisis’

India is set to host the 2023 G20 summit in September, at the International Exhibition-Convention Centre in New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan. It will be the first G20 summit to be held in India as well as in South Asia.

“India and the G20: Legacy & Prospects for Multilateralism amidst a Polycrisis,” a book delving into India’s role during its G20 Presidency, was launched at the India Islamic Cultural Centre in New Delhi. Edited by Sonal Raghuvanshi, the book was launched on Thursday by former Jawaharlal Nehru University economics professor Prabhat Patnaik, lawyer and activist Usha Ramanathan and Siddharth Varadrajan, founding editor of The Wire.

The book looks at different perspectives on G20 and beyond, including topics such as climate crisis and G20 emissions reductions, G20 and social security in the times of rising inequalities, exploring the migration policies and dependency patterns among G20 nations and so on.

Speaking at the launch Varadrajan said that the book is an important intervention, as the G20 is being made a propaganda vehicle for a narrative defined by the Union government.

The G20, has moved away from its earlier objectives, Raghuvanshi adding that the book is an attempt to uncover this club governance format, and bring analysis of various themes and ultimately demand for the reform of International Financial Architecture.