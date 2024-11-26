New controversy: Case filed against Pushpa 2 actor in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year, but the buzz around it is turning sour. From endless delays to heated fan wars and now legal troubles, things aren’t looking smooth for Allu Arjun’s big release on December 5.

Fan Wars Gone Too Far

The latest issue on social media has been full of fights between Allu Arjun fans and mega fans (Pawan Kalyan’s supporters). These fights, including trending hashtags, banners, and hoardings, are creating a lot of negativity around the film. What started as fun rivalry is now turning ugly.

Legal Issues for Sritej

Adding to the problems, actor Sritej, who plays Allu Arjun’s elder brother in Pushpa, is in trouble. A woman has filed a case against him at Hyderabad’s Kukatpally police station, accusing him of cheating her with false promises of marriage, physical abuse, and taking Rss. 20 lakhs.

This isn’t Sritej’s first controversy. He was earlier linked to a scandal involving a bank official’s wife, which ended in tragedy when her husband passed away due to shock.

Past Troubles with Pushpa 2 Team

Another actor from Pushpa, Jagadish Pratap, was arrested last year in a case linked to a woman’s suicide. Though he was released later, the scandal added to the film’s troubles.

Will Pushpa 2 Overcome These Issues?

With so much drama off-screen, fans worry it might affect the movie’s release and reputation. However, Allu Arjun’s star power and Sukumar’s direction could still ensure a blockbuster.