New Delhi: Jaitpur residents fear demolition after BJP councilor’s visit

The residents of Jaitpur woke up to disturbing news on Tuesday. According to them, a councilor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) K K Shukla along with other officials and BJP members visited the area and were discussing bulldozing the area.

The residents alleged that they were called “Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis.”

Speaking on the camera, one of the residents named Irfan, who is a daily wage worker and has been living for the last five years said that the allegations are all wrong. Many of them belong to the neighboring states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“The MCD councilor K K Shukla came with his officials and started saying that the residents living here are Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis. They said that we will raze it down after a few days. They were around 20-25 police personnel and media persons,” Irfan said.

"आज सुबह भाजपा के कुछ लोग MCD के अधिकारियों के साथ आते है, जय श्री राम के नारे लग रहे थे, जैतपुर के पार्षद केके शुक्ला भी मौजूद थे, जो कह रहे थे रोहिंग्यों ने अवैध कब्ज़ा कर रखा है जिसको हटाया जाएगा" वीडियो @MohdAbuzarCh pic.twitter.com/FIllaUAGHn — Mohd Abuzar Choudhary (@MohdAbuzarCh) April 27, 2022

He further stated that they have proper documentation of their land and have not acquired it illegally.

Another resident named Giridhari, who originally hails from Uttar Pradesh but has been living in Jaitpur for over 15-20 years said that there has been no problem and Hindus and Muslims live in peace and harmony.

Omar Qasim who has been living in Jaitpur for the last 20 years said that the MCD councilor arrived in the locality and started discussing the demolition of their houses.

“He along with other BJP leaders and media persons started claiming that Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis live here. They also shouted slogans of Jai Shree Ram. We are not them. There are around 500-700 homes. We have worked hard to buy our houses. We all live in harmony,” said Qasim.