New Delhi: NEET PG aspirants seek postponement of exam by May-June

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET PG aspirants under the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Tuesday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding the postponement of the postgraduate medical entrance test.

The Neet PG 2023 exam is scheduled for March 5. The doctors’ body sought the exam to be postponed by May-June. As per the calendar issued by the National Board of Examinations, the NEET PG 2023 results will be out around March 31, and the counselling process will start in July 2023.

The candidates are pushing for an extension in the NEET PG 2023 exam by two to three weeks to reduce the gap between the result declaration and the counselling process.

“At present with the eligibility bar for interns being June 30 and the exam date on March 5, there is a large gap between the counselling and the examination date, this time could be utilised by the students to study for the examination and pursue their dream subject,” said doctors’ association FAIMA.

“We also want to convey that this is the year where we are adjusting to the delays of Covid Pandemic in which the healthcare sector played a major role. Henceforth, we request the government to postpone NEET PG 2023 with immediate effect and allow maximum interns to take part in the examination system,” Manish Jangra, chief advisor of FAIMA, said.

The representatives of FAIMA from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) joined the protest.