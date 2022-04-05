New Delhi teen abducts and kills his 8-yr-old friend

New Delhi: An eight-year-old child was first allegedly abducted and later killed by his friend aged 13 in the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the official, the incident was reported from the Kanjhawala area of Rohini district.

“A call was received on April 2 at 9.13 p.m. by a woman stating that her eight-year-old son went outside home around 3.00 p.m. and has not returned since then,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranav Tayal told IANS.

Based on her statement, the police initially registered an FIR under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a search operation to locate the boy.

Meanwhile, the mother of the missing boy informed that her son left the house with his 13-year-old friend after which the police questioned the teenager.

Also Read Objective of Criminal Procedure Bill to improve conviction rate: Amit Shah

During questioning, he revealed that he had a fight with the victim and subsequently murdered him with a stone and also robbed him of his mobile phone.

The victim died on the spot, the senior official said.

After this the police added section 302 to the FIR and apprehended the boy.

The body of the child was also recovered from the jungle area of village Sohati (Haryana) along with the stolen mobile phone.

“The accused boy has been sent to an observation home,” Tayal added.