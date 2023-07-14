New Islamic Year 1445: Sharjah announces 4-day holiday for public sector

Abu Dhabi: The Sharjah government has announced a public holiday to mark the beginning of the New Islamic Year 1445 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) for public sector employees.

The holiday is scheduled to begin on July 20 and working hours for employees will resume on July 24.

Also Read New Islamic Year 1445: UAE announces holiday for public sector employees

This came in a circular issued by the Department for Human Resources in Sharjah on Thursday.

Government departments in Sharjah shifted to a three-day weekend in January 2022, with employees enjoying a four-day week with Friday, Saturday and Sunday off.

Hence with the announcement of the New Islamic Year holiday on Thursday, the employees will get a longer weekend.

Also Read New Islamic Year 1445: UAE announces holiday for private sector

On Wednesday, UAE announced the New Islamic Year holiday for private and public sector employees on July 21.