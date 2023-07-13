New Islamic Year 1445: UAE announces holiday for private sector

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a holiday on July 21 to mark the beginning of the New Islamic Year 1445 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) for private sector employees.

This came in a circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Friday, 21 July, 2023, will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE on the occasion of Islamic New Year (1445H).



Happy Islamic New Year!#MoHRE #UAE — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) July 12, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Authority for Human Resources in the country announced that the same date will be a holiday for public sector employees as well.

This comes in implementation of a Cabinet Resolution on official holidays in the public and private sectors in the UAE in 2023.7

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, president of the Emirates Astronomy Society (ESA), the new Hijri year—Muharram 1 is likely to fall on July 19.

Islamic calendar

The Islamic New Year, also known as the Hijri New Year, takes place during the first month of the Islamic calendar.

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is a Muslim lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon.

The calendar has been observed for more than 1,440 years and is used to date important Islamic events including the start of Ramzan, Eid-Al-Fitr, and the beginning of the Haj pilgrimage.