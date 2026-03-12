New Pakistani drama to watch after Meri Zindagi Hai Tu ends

Islamabad: Popular Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Hania Aamir, is nearing its much-awaited finale. The drama, which has been trending for months, will air its second-last episode on Saturday, March 14, while the final episode is expected to be released after Eid-ul-Fitr, likely after March 21.

With the show coming to an end, fans are already wondering which drama will fill the gap once Meri Zindagi Hai Tu wraps up. The series has become a massive hit and its conclusion has left viewers curious about what they should watch next.

Pakistani drama Humrahi on the way

Interestingly, another highly anticipated Pakistani drama titled Humrahi is already creating huge buzz among audiences. The upcoming show is expected to premiere next month on Geo Entertainment and is produced by 7th Sky Entertainment.

Humrahi has generated excitement mainly because it marks the much-talked-about reunion of Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari, a pair loved by fans for their chemistry in the blockbuster drama Deewangi. Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, the upcoming series is expected to be a high-budget romantic saga filled with passion, sacrifice and intense drama.

Recent teasers hint at a story packed with emotional twists and scenic international backdrops. Fans are particularly excited to see Danish Taimoor return to his signature “angry young man” role, while Hiba Bukhari is set to portray a strong and emotionally layered character.

About Meri Zindagi Hai Tu

Meanwhile, Meri Zindagi Hai Tu continues to dominate viewership charts. The drama, written by Radain Shah and directed by Mussadiq Malek, tells the story of the complicated romance between free-spirited Kamyar and ambitious medical student Ayra.

The show has also achieved a major milestone by becoming the fastest Pakistani drama to cross one billion views on YouTube, further cementing its blockbuster status. As the finale approaches, fans are eagerly waiting to see how Kamyar and Ayra’s emotional journey finally concludes.