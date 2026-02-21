New photos: Inside Saif Ali Khan’s 90-year-old palace

Hyderabad: February 21 was a special day for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as their younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly known as Jeh Baba, turned five. The little one celebrated his birthday with a lively Naruto-themed party at the family’s iconic Pataudi Palace.

Photos shared by his aunties, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan, on social media gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into the celebration. Jeh was seen happily holding a Naruto action figure, cutting his birthday cake with his family, and posing with his parents and elder brother Taimur. A cheerful “Happy Birthday Jeh” banner in the background added to the festive mood, while the pictures captured the warmth and joy of the close-knit family.

Inside the Grand Pataudi Palace

The celebration took place at the majestic Pataudi Palace in Haryana, a grand property built by Saif Ali Khan’s grandfather. The palace reflects the family’s royal heritage and is known for its stunning architecture and timeless charm.

Spread across vast grounds, the palace has around 150 rooms, including bedrooms, dressing rooms, and billiard rooms. From 2005 to 2014, it was leased to a hotel group, but Saif later bought it back and restored it as the family’s private home. Today, the palace is estimated to be worth around Rs 800 crore and remains one of the most iconic royal residences in India. Its regal beauty has also been featured in films like Veer Zaara and Eat Pray Love.

For Saif and Kareena, the Pataudi Palace is not just a historic property but a place filled with personal memories. Kareena often shares glimpses of their life there, showing peaceful family moments away from the spotlight. Recently, a video of Kareena dancing with Sharmila Tagore offered fans a rare look inside the palace’s elegant rooms and warm atmosphere.

Jeh’s birthday became even more special with heartfelt wishes from his family. Saba Pataudi shared adorable photos and called him her “warrior prince,” expressing love and pride as he turned five.