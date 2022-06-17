New photos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Rs 34cr home

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s newest married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been painting the town red with their adorable relationship. While Ranbir is still far away from the craze of social media, Alia often gives the fans glimpses of their new life on her Instagram and fans cannot keep calm.

The couple tied the knot on April 14 in Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs. 34 crore Bandra home, Vastu, where they had spent the past 5 years of their relationship. In fact, they had lived together in the apartment during the COVID-19 lockdown. Fans are eager to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new abode where they began their journey.

Well, we have it here for you. Scroll down to have a look.