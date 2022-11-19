New photos of Saif’s royal Pataudi Palace worth Rs 800 crores!

Mumbai: Celebrities and their luxurious homes has always been a major interest among fans. Lavish houses of top actors make rounds on social media every now and then. The royal Pataudi Palace too is among them which often catches everyone’s attention.

About Pataudi Palace

The Pataudi Palace is a grand ancestral property owned by Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan. It is situated in the town of Pataudi in Haryana’s Gurgaon district. Also known as Ibrahim Kothi, royal palace was built by the last ruling Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan for his begum. According to various reports, the estimated value of the sprawling Pataudi Palace is around 800 crores.

Step Inside The Royal Home

In a latest video shared by Myntra on YouTube, Saif gave us a tour of the sprawling Pataudi Palace that speaks of the cultural heritage, legacy, and is an epitome of grandeur. The video is a latest commercial for his clothing brand, House of Pataudi.

Speaking about the property, it is reportedly spread across 10 acres and has 150 rooms. There are 7 dressing rooms, 7 bedrooms, 7 billiard rooms, as many drawing rooms and huge dining rooms.

Old paintings, pictures, wooden stools, glass cabinets, white and black chessboard-style floor, every corner of Pataudi Palace is all things regal and classic. Watch the video here.

Unknown Facts About Pataudi Palace

After Mansoor Ali Khan passed away, the palace went to a hotel chain. It was a luxury hotel and even was rented out for marriages. According to reports, Saif wanted to claim it back and for that, he had to work hard for many years and earned money from films. Formerly, it was a Neemrana hotel from 2005 to 2014, before Saif bought it back and renovated it according to his Nawabi look and taste. So, it has not been inherited by Saif Ali Khan.